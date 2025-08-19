Image Credit : stockPhoto

Aries: Auspicious day with support at work and home. People will be swayed by your ideas. Wealth increases. Challenges with children may arise. Long-pending tasks might complete. Enjoy the evening with loved ones, financial gains likely.

Taurus: A day of contentment and peace. Everything goes as planned. Success in political endeavours. Financial benefits in all areas. New agreements are favorable. Reputation improves. Evening meetings could boost your career. Relief from children's issues.