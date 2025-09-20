Image Credit : Getty

Number 1 (People born on the 1st, 10th, 19th, and 28th of any month)

Ganesha says you can start a new project today. Keep your work secret. A family member might have health issues. Your importance in social work will increase.

Number 2 (People born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th, and 29th of any month)

Ganesha says, consult your family before doing any work. There might be issues with machinery and staff at work. Be careful with financial matters during this time.