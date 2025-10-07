Image Credit : Getty

Number 1 (Born on 1, 10, 19, 28): You’ll feel a surge of positive energy today. It’s a favourable time to take initiative at work—your efforts are likely to be recognised. Confidence will guide your decisions, so trust your instincts and stay focused on your goals.

Number 2 (Born on 2, 11, 20, 29): A growing interest in spirituality may bring a sense of inner peace. It’s a good day to focus on personal matters and self-care. Marketing and communication-related tasks will see improvement, so use this momentum to share your ideas effectively.