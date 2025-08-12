Image Credit : Getty

Aries:

Arians might see an increase in income today. There's potential for profit in partnership businesses. If money is stuck somewhere, you might receive it today. A family member could suddenly fall ill. It's best to avoid disputes.

Taurus:

Work might get complicated for Taureans today. You'll have to do some tasks at work, even if unwillingly. Control your emotions and anger, or things could worsen. You won't feel like doing your daily chores. You'll worry about your child's future. Take care of your health.