Aries-

There's a risk of facing financial problems. Progress in expected work is likely after noon. The day is okay for those in politics. Some gains are possible in property matters. Good news may come for students. Work might suffer due to health issues. A guest might visit your home.

Taurus-

Business owners might see an increase in income today. You could get into a fight with friends. Career advancement is possible. Be careful on the roads to avoid injury. Your innovative thinking will boost your earnings. Worries about your children's studies may increase. A chance for foreign travel for work exists.