Image Credit : Getty

Aries: Ganesha says planetary positions are auspicious. Correct your behavior and past mistakes. This effort will improve relationships. Avoid wasting time on frivolous fun. You won't be able to complete personal tasks properly. Don't neglect elders. Positive changes are coming in business. Marital harmony will prevail. Take any throat infections seriously.

Taurus: Ganesha says planetary transits will be positive. Stuck tasks will gain momentum. Meeting prominent people will bring benefits and respect. Your skills will improve. Stay away from selfish friends. Their advice could derail you. Don't let others create disappointment. Evaluate people before forming relationships. Strengthen business contacts. Focus on work with family support. Overwork may cause headaches.