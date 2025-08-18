Image Credit : Getty

Aries: You might make wrong decisions today under someone else's influence. Use vehicles carefully, otherwise, you may get hurt. Invest wisely. The day is auspicious for love relationships. You will get a chance to help others, don't miss it.

Taurus: Today you will have to work hard in the office, but the results will not be that great. There can be a dispute between husband and wife on some issue. Time is not good in terms of health. There will be laziness and tiredness. Think before taking any big decision in business.