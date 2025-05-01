Chanakya Niti: Things You Should Never Be Ashamed Of
Not just women, but men too feel shy about certain things. Acharya Chanakya explains the things we should not be ashamed of.
| Published : May 01 2025, 11:53 AM
1 Min read
Acharya Chanakya, in Chanakya Niti, has given many tips for human life. This is one of the tips he gives on what men and women should do without shame.
Don't be shy about earning money. Money is essential for a good, comfortable, and rich life. All our needs are directly related to money.
Many people are embarrassed to ask for money or things they have given as loans. However, don't worry about this. You should exercise your right at the right time.
Education is very important to improve our lives. That's why there is no need to be ashamed to learn from teachers. Get things straight as soon as any doubt arises.
Many people are embarrassed to eat in public. But satisfying hunger is a natural process. So eat when you are hungry, and don't worry about the people next to you.
