Many aspects of Chanakya Niti remain relevant even today. Chanakya, a great figure who changed the course of Indian history with his scholarship, wisdom, and abilities, wrote Chanakya Niti over two thousand four hundred years ago, and it is still relevant today. It speaks of various theories that Chanakya preached at that time. He talks about the vices to avoid in order to lead a happy and fulfilling life. He also explains how a person ages, and how many people appear much older before their time. There are many reasons for aging beyond one's years, and these should be avoided. So what are they - Chanakya's formulas are as follows.

Indulgence

According to Chanakya Niti, physical pleasure or indulgence is very important for happiness in life because without it, life becomes barren. If you are married, it is important for both partners to enjoy the pleasure of physical intimacy. This gives mental peace and happiness. But people who overuse lust for physical pleasure age quickly. Similarly, people who suppress lust and do not experience any physical pleasure also age very quickly.

Excessive Travel

According to Chanakya Niti, a person who travels a lot ages prematurely. Acharya Chanakya said that the lack of a proper routine is the reason for this. During travel, a person's lifestyle is not proper. He said that in such a situation, the body starts to weaken and old age comes quickly.

Imprisonment

A person living in confinement, in prison, ages quickly. By living in confinement, a person is unable to express his thoughts and feelings openly. He suffocates inside. There may not be proper food. There will be no outing as it is not possible to go out.

Negativity

According to Chanakya Niti, people who always think negatively suffer from premature aging. This is because such people bring negativity into everything instead of living life to the fullest. This makes the environment around them worrisome.

Addictions

Addictions ruin your life. Drug use, gambling, and immoral relationships ruin us. If you have these, give them up. Otherwise, all the respect created by your hard work will be lost in a moment. The resulting depression leads to premature aging.

Worry

We should never regret what happened in the past, nor worry about the future. Wise people always live in the present. If you want to live your life happily, always live in today's life. You don't have yesterday or tomorrow in your hands. The only thing you have in your hand is today. If you are always grieving over what is lost, you will age quickly. You only have this moment, so live it.

Laziness

If you want to make life better and happy, forget laziness and work hard. A lazy person has no present or future. Laziness leads to weight gain.

