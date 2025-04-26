Chanakya Niti: 4 Things That Stay With You Until Death
According to Acharya Chanakya, only our intelligence, education, earned wealth, and good deeds stay with us until death. These are our true companions.
| Published : Apr 26 2025, 10:44 AM
2 Min read
Chanakya Niti: Acharya Chanakya was one of the greatest scholars in our country. The ethics he preached are very useful for life. Four things stay with us until death, according to Chanakya. Let's find out what those four are...
The knowledge we acquire stays with us throughout our lives, even until death. This knowledge helps us at every step. If we share our knowledge before death, it benefits others even after we are gone.
Charity also stays with us. In Hinduism, charity is very important. It is said that we should donate a part of our earnings. Charity is a true companion to a dying person. It is believed that the charity we do will lead us to good worlds after death.
Righteousness is a true companion to man. Righteousness teaches us about good and evil. A righteous person always does good deeds. Righteousness stays with us until death. A person who follows righteousness is respected even after death.
Our deeds, good or bad, never leave us. Those who do good deeds reap the benefits not only in life but also after death. Therefore, we should always do good deeds.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
