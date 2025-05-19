Buddha Statue: Vastu Tips for home decor and positive energy
Many homes and offices display Buddha statues, but often without Vastu knowledge, leading to problems. Learn where and what type of statue to place, and why half-headed Buddha statues are not recommended.
| Published : May 19 2025, 01:25 PM
2 Min read
Your home should be a haven reflecting your beliefs. Many place Buddha statues for peace and serenity. Vastu suggests proper placement fosters a positive, harmonious atmosphere, crucial for mental and physical well-being. Consider these details for placement.
Placing a blessing Buddha statue at the main entrance is auspicious. Its protective mudra blesses with one hand and wards off negativity with the other. Vastu Tip: Place it 3-4 feet above the ground, never on the floor. Benefit: Creates peace, repels negativity.
A meditating Buddha is ideal for these rooms. Vastu Tip: Place it facing east in a corner, symbolizing wisdom and awareness. Placing it below eye level is inauspicious. Benefit: Enhances positive energy and focus during meditation. A praying Buddha promotes peace.
For garden serenity, place a meditating Buddha. Vastu Tip: Place it in a clean corner, use scented candles or incense. Benefit: Promotes relaxation and peace while in the garden.
A hand-painted Buddha picture is a good living room choice. Vastu Tip: Face it inwards, hang it on a wall or above the dining table. Benefit: Adds elegance and creates a peaceful atmosphere.
For academic success, place a small Buddha head or reclining Buddha. Vastu Tip: Place it on a study table, facing east, in a corner. Benefit: Improves concentration and aids academic achievement.
Different from Gautama Buddha, the Laughing Buddha symbolizes joy and peace. Vastu Tip: Place it on a bookshelf facing east. Benefit: Spreads laughter and joy, ideal for those who value simplicity.
Correct placement enhances peace, harmony, and positive energy. Each posture has a unique meaning; choose accordingly. Vishal Anand Guruji advises against half-headed statues, symbolizing Rahu, linked to confusion and illusion. Opt for full statues.
Reclining Buddha: Place facing west, on the right, on a clean surface. It reflects inner beliefs and brings peace. Height Rule: Place all statues at or above eye level. Cleanliness: Keep the area clean.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
