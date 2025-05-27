Astrology Tips: Clear Your Debts with These Simple Steps
Want to get rid of debt?
Many struggle with debt, trying hard to repay but finding their earnings consumed by expenses while debt grows. If you're facing this, astrology offers potential solutions.
Worshipping Ganesha
Hindu traditions offer methods for financial stability and debt relief. Worshipping Ganesha on Tuesdays is believed to remove obstacles. Light a ghee lamp before Ganesha every Tuesday and chant his mantras for potential debt relief.
Sun Salutations
Offering water to the rising sun and expressing gratitude can boost positive energy and financial growth. Chanting Guru Beej Mantra on Thursdays and wearing appropriate gemstones (e.g., yellow sapphire, red coral) can enhance planetary influences for financial improvement.
Fasting
Fasting on Ekadashi is considered highly beneficial for wish fulfillment. Performing Rudrabhishekam for Lord Shiva is believed to bring peace of mind and relief from financial stress. Lighting a ghee lamp and chanting Shani Chalisa or Shani mantras on Saturdays is said to reduce financial hardships.
Lakshmi Worship
Donating on Thursdays and daily worship of Goddess Lakshmi with mantras are believed to attract wealth and prosperity. Maintaining a clean and airy home/office and mopping with saltwater are daily practices that can promote positive energy flow, potentially reducing financial problems and increasing wealth.