Discover what secrets today's horoscope holds for you. Predictions for all zodiac signs from Aries to Pisces, covering children, career, relationships, finances, and more.

Aries : With Mars, your ruling planet, in conjunction with a malefic force, you are advised to master the art of transforming bitterness into sweetness. Support and companionship from your life partner will uplift your spirits. However, due to the affliction of the fifth house, you may receive disappointing news concerning your children. On a brighter note, some pending tasks may finally get completed by evening. The night looks promising for quality time with loved ones.

Taurus : Today brings peace and contentment for Taurus natives. Efforts in the political or public domain are likely to bear fruit, and benefits may come from government or authoritative figures. New agreements will enhance your status and reputation. However, an evening encounter with unpleasant individuals could lead to unnecessary stress. Relief and positivity may come through your children.

Gemini : Geminis may feel anxious about potential losses or the misplacement of something valuable. However, good news regarding your children's academic or competitive achievements will bring joy. Some long-pending work may get wrapped up by evening. Later, you might find yourself partaking in auspicious events, leaving you encouraged and fulfilled.

Cancer : The Moon positioned in your third house signals the potential for financial gain. Career prospects will improve, and your social standing may rise. Duties related to children will be managed effectively. Both travel and home matters will yield positive outcomes. In the evening, expect cheerful visits and heartening news from loved ones.

Leo : With the Sun—your ruling planet—aligned with three others, new income sources are on the horizon. Your polite and respectful communication style will win you admiration. Students are likely to excel in studies and competitive exams. However, prepare for a hectic schedule and possible eye strain. The good news: enemies may self-destruct due to internal conflict.

Virgo : Mercury, your ruling planet, is amplifying your luck today. Outstanding success awaits in career and business pursuits. Encouraging news from children will bring satisfaction. By afternoon, you may win a legal matter or dispute, further lifting your spirits. Expect auspicious spending and a boost in your reputation.

Libra : Libra natives will experience a joyful and harmonious atmosphere today. Family happiness will increase, and long-standing financial issues may be resolved. A satisfying inflow of money is likely, and adversaries will be subdued. While travel may be considered, it’s likely to be postponed. Romantic relationships will deepen and grow more intimate.

Scorpio : A conjunction of retrograde Saturn and the Moon in your eleventh house will persist for the next seven days. This could aggravate health concerns related to blood, air, or urinary issues. It’s a good time to focus on your well-being and consult a trusted physician. Despite health challenges, your physical activity seems to be on the rise.

Sagittarius : Even those who usually oppose you may offer praise today. Your alignment with the ruling class could bring favorable outcomes. Financial gains are possible through in-laws. In the evening, you’ll likely receive an invitation to a social or cultural event, enhancing your public engagement and joy.

Capricorn : Capricorn natives will enjoy success in both family and financial matters. New ventures in livelihood will yield positive results. You’ll earn the respect and support of junior colleagues. However, prioritize the well-being of your parents and avoid getting drawn into any arguments during the evening. Later, you'll have the pleasure of hosting cherished guests.

Aquarius : Your physical well-being and mental peace may be disrupted today. With Saturn, your ruling planet, rising in direct motion, avoid unnecessary disputes that could bring losses and damage your peace of mind. A sudden journey might be required due to unsettling news. Stay cautious and steer clear of confrontations.

Pisces : Pisces natives may feel burdened by concerns related to their children’s future and responsibilities. Stagnation in married life will finally begin to shift. Avoid financial transactions with relatives today, as they could strain relationships. Expenditures on travel or religious charity are likely. Be vigilant while traveling, as Jupiter's placement in the twelfth house could lead to loss or theft of valuables.