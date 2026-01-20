People Born on These 4 Dates Face More Breakups According to Astrology
According to astrology and numerology, people born on the 7th, 9th, 14th, and 16th are more likely to experience breakups. Find out why these specific birth dates can lead to challenges and instability in romantic relationships.
Love
Lately, we're seeing a lack of stability in love and frequent breakups. But, scholars say it's not just circumstances; it's also due to your birth date. People born on the 7th, 9th, 14th, and 16th are especially prone to breakups.
Under the influence of Ketu
Those born on the 7th of any month are strongly influenced by Ketu. They are deep thinkers, introverted, and sensitive. They want a deep emotional connection but struggle to express their feelings. This quiet nature can lead to distance and separation.
Strong influence of Mars..
People born on the 9th are influenced by Mars. They are very passionate in love, which is intense at first. But this intensity can become a problem. Anger and harsh words can ruin their relationships. However, each breakup makes them mentally stronger.
Influence of Mercury and Rahu..
Born on the 14th, you're influenced by Mercury and Rahu. You're smart and charming but find it hard to stay with one person. Your desire for freedom and new experiences causes instability in relationships, leading to breakups over small issues.
Under the influence of Saturn and Ketu..
People born on the 16th are influenced by Saturn and Ketu, so their love life isn't smooth. Deception and sudden separations are common. They love honestly, but this can be a weakness. Unable to tolerate lies, they often end the relationship themselves.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
