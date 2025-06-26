Astrology insights: When to buy a car based on your zodiac sign?
According to astrology, the auspicious time for buying a car depends on the 4th house of the birth chart, planetary positions, and zodiac sign. Some may have vehicle yoga in their youth, some in middle age, and some after retirement.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
When is the auspicious time to buy a car?
A vehicle is essential in modern life. One can find out when the auspicious time to buy a car is based on astrological calculations. This depends on the planetary positions, zodiac sign, and planetary periods in one's horoscope. Some may have vehicle yoga in their youth, some in middle age, and some after retirement.
How to know about vehicle yoga?
Astrologically, the 4th house of the horoscope is the main reason for vehicle yoga. This is called “Vahana Sthanam”. The presence of benefic planets like Venus, Moon, Mercury, and Jupiter in this 4th house and the conjunction of the 4th lord with a benefic planet are the main reasons for vehicle yoga.
- Venus: Being the significator of 64 arts, he is very important for comfortable vehicle yoga.
- Moon: Causes luxury vehicles, VIP travel, air travel, etc.
- Jupiter: Simple vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers.
- Mercury: Gives the yoga of buying a vehicle through a loan.
- Saturn: Trucks, heavy vehicles, progress in the vehicle business.
- Sun: Yoga to enjoy government vehicles.
- Rahu-Ketu: Battery vehicles, business vehicles, rental cars.
When is vehicle yoga for which zodiac sign?
- Aries, Leo, Scorpio, Aquarius, these are brave, intense signs. They get the yoga of buying their own vehicle at a young age. They are very interested in vehicles, style, and variants.
- Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Libra, Sagittarius - These people have the opportunity to get a car in middle age (30 to 45). A change from a rental vehicle to one's own car often happens. If Venus/Mercury/Jupiter is strong, they will get luxury cars.
- Cancer, Capricorn, Pisces - These people get vehicle yoga through parents, children, married life, and employment. Sometimes a vehicle is provided due to promotion. Also, having Moon/Saturn in the 4th house makes one fortunate.
Best times for vehicle yoga
- Dasa-Bhukti: The dasa and bhukti of benefic planets are running
- Chandrashtama period should be avoided
- Chandra Rasi time with vehicle yoga
- It is good to buy a vehicle according to Vastu
- Keeping it facing east or north will give good results
What to do if vehicle yoga is less?
- You can perform Navagraha Homam.
- You can worship Venus on Fridays.
- You can perform milk abhishekam to the Moon.
- If vehicle yoga is needed, it is best to buy based on the effects of Jupiter transit and Saturn transit.
Yoga related to industry, new vehicle technology
Now, with the development of technologies like electric vehicles, solar charging, and shared taxis, vehicles will give luck to horoscopes with strong Rahu-Ketu. Such people are very suitable to buy, use, and do business with new vehicle types. Having Rahu/Saturn in the ascendant indicates yoga related to the EV vehicle business.
When and how the yoga of buying one's own car according to the horoscope can only be proved through one's own horoscope. Usually, vehicle yoga is determined based on your zodiac sign, 4th house, and the positions of Venus and Moon. Look at your horoscope carefully and buy a vehicle at the right time. With hard work, effort, and faith, God's grace will ensure new comfort and growth in your life. You will buy and benefit from all kinds of vehicles.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.