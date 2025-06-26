Image Credit : Getty

Now, with the development of technologies like electric vehicles, solar charging, and shared taxis, vehicles will give luck to horoscopes with strong Rahu-Ketu. Such people are very suitable to buy, use, and do business with new vehicle types. Having Rahu/Saturn in the ascendant indicates yoga related to the EV vehicle business.

When and how the yoga of buying one's own car according to the horoscope can only be proved through one's own horoscope. Usually, vehicle yoga is determined based on your zodiac sign, 4th house, and the positions of Venus and Moon. Look at your horoscope carefully and buy a vehicle at the right time. With hard work, effort, and faith, God's grace will ensure new comfort and growth in your life. You will buy and benefit from all kinds of vehicles.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.