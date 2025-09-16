Image Credit : Getty

This Jupiter-Rahu period boosts finances for Taurus, Leo, and Capricorn. Old problems will vanish as new chances appear. Debts will reduce, and family life will be happy. Property, investments, and business growth are all favored. Income will flow from many sources, building up your cash reserves. It's a great time for wealth.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.