In astrology, worrying is also believed to weaken the moon, the karaka for the mind and emotions. When someone is very worried, their mind becomes disturbed, leading to negative thoughts. So, if your mind is not stable, do yoga and exercise. Calm your mind. This strengthens the moon.

Bad behavior weakens the moon

In astrology, for peace and strength of the moon, it's crucial to behave well with others, especially respecting your mother and other women. Respecting others automatically transmits positive energy, strengthening the moon. Conversely, behaving badly with anyone increases negative energy, weakening the moon, and the person may face mental distress and health problems.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.