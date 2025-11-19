Why These 5 Zodiac Signs Must Avoid Diamond Jewellery, According to Astrology
According to astrology, five zodiac signs should avoid wearing diamond jewellery, as it may attract challenges and continuous hardships. Learn which signs are affected and why diamonds may bring unfavourable results.
5 zodiac signs that should not wear diamonds
Diamond jewelry is highly valued, and many desire to wear it. But, diamonds don't bring luck to all. In astrology, Venus rules diamonds. Let's see which signs should avoid them.
Aries
Mars rules Aries, and Mars and Venus are enemy planets. For Aries, wearing a diamond can cause conflicts and financial issues. It's better to wear stones like coral.
Leo
The Sun rules Leo. Sun and Venus are neutral, but wearing a diamond is still considered unlucky for Leos. It can cause ego issues, financial loss, and family problems.
Scorpio
Mars rules Scorpio. Like Aries, Scorpios should avoid diamonds due to the Mars-Venus enmity. It can cause emotional turmoil, business loss, and relationship problems.
Sagittarius
Jupiter rules Sagittarius, and it's an enemy of Venus. Wearing a diamond can cause financial loss and emotional instability for this sign. Their energies don't align well.
Pisces
Jupiter also rules Pisces. Like Sagittarius, Pisceans should avoid diamonds due to the Jupiter-Venus enmity. It can cause confusion, unwanted desires, and money issues.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.