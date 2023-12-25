Xiaomi to introduce Redmi Note 13 5G series with THIS chipset in India

Xiaomi announces January 4 as the official launch date for its mid-range Redmi Note 13 5G series in India, including Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+. Under the hood, the entire series is confirmed to house a Snapdragon 7s Gen2 processor, revealed by Xiaomi on its official website.

The launch date for Xiaomi's new mid-range Redmi Note 13 5G series in India has been formally revealed. The Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ are the phones in the lineup that will be available for debut on January 4. The Redmi Note 13 and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ would be available in India, the firm has previously stated. It has now been confirmed that all three variants—including the Redmi Note 13 Pro—will be released during the launch event.

“Unveiling #RedmiNote13 Pro 5G, the pinnacle of elegance and innovation. From breathtaking landscapes to stunning portraits, capture visual perfection like never before,” said the company in its announcement post on the X platform.

The Redmi Note 13 series' official debut date is already known, but its specs are still unknown. A preview of Xiaomi's future flagship phone has been released, indicating that it would have a double-sided glass shell and be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen2 5G.

According to leaks, the basic Redmi Note 13 5G may have an amazing 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a sharp resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Expected features include a 240Hz touch sampling rate and a smooth refresh rate of 120Hz, which should provide a very responsive user experience. Xiami disclosed on its official website that the Snapdragon 7s Gen2 CPU underpins the whole series.

A triple-lens rear camera combination with a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor for capturing up-close details is hinted to in photography rumours. A 16MP front-facing camera should have no trouble taking selfies or making video calls.

