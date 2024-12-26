Xiaomi Pad 7 to launch in India on January 10, Amazon listing confirms | Here's what you can expect

Xiaomi Pad 7 launching in India on January 10, 2025.  Discover its impressive specs, including a 144Hz display, Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 processor, keyboard, and stylus. Learn more!

Xiaomi Pad 7 to launch in India on January 10 amazon listing confirms here is what you can expect gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 26, 2024, 12:40 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 26, 2024, 12:40 PM IST

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its latest tablet in India, the Pad 7, as the successor to the Pad 6. The tablet is scheduled to arrive in Indian stores on January 10, 2025, based on an Amazon listing. It's interesting to note that the Indian version is anticipated to keep the same characteristics as its Chinese cousin, offering a number of significant advancements over the original. The tablet will succeed the Xiaomi Pad 6 and is confirmed to come with a keyboard and stylus.

Xiaomi Pad 7: Here's what you can expect

Since the Indian version is anticipated to feature the same characteristics as the Xiaomi Pad 7, which has already been released in China, we know exactly what consumers may anticipate. Interestingly, Xiaomi has included a new keyboard with an integrated touchpad, which was not available on its earlier tablets. For users who want to increase productivity and utilize their tablet for work, this inclusion is revolutionary. The enhanced Xiaomi Pen, which is completely compatible with the gadget, is another feature.

Also Read | Moto G85 to Poco X6 Pro: Top 5 best gaming mobile phones of 2024 under Rs 20,000

For an immersive viewing experience, the gadget has a bright 11.2-inch IPS LCD display with 68 billion colors, a frame rate of 144 Hz, HDR10, and Dolby Vision. It provides crisp, clear images with a brightness of up to 800 nits and a resolution of 2136 x 3200 pixels (~344 ppi).

Biometrics are handled by a side-mounted fingerprinting scanner. Powering the Xiaomi Pad 7 is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage. Running the show is an 8,850mAh battery with 45W charging support.

Rounding off the package is a 13-megapixel rear and 8-megapixel front camera.  The Pad 7 should launch with its own set of accessories such as a stylus and keyboard folio.

Also Read | Oppo A5 Pro with 6,000mAh battery launched | Check features, price, colours and more

