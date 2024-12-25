Oppo A5 Pro with 6,000mAh battery launched | Check features, price, colours and more

Oppo's new A5 Pro boasts a 6000mAh battery, Dimensity 7300 chipset, and a 120Hz AMOLED display. Available in China from December 27th, it offers various memory configurations and competitive pricing.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 25, 2024, 12:05 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 25, 2024, 12:05 PM IST

Oppo has officially unveiled its latest mid-range smartphone, the A5 Pro, in China. Powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7300 chipset, the device packs a massive 6000mAh battery.

With four color options and four memory configurations—8GB/256GB, 8GB/512GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB—the A5 Pro will be on sale in China on December 27. Excellent value for money is offered by the A5 Pro, which ranges in price from CNY 2,000 ($275/€265) for the base model to CNY 2,500 ($340/€330) for the top-tier edition.

article_image2

Oppo A5 Pro: Display and design

The smartphone has a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and FHD+ resolution. With Corning Gorilla Victus 2 protection, the A5 Pro's display has a maximum brightness of 1,200 nits. The A5 Pro has 360-degree drop protection and is IP69 certified for resistance to dust and water.

Oppo A5 Pro: Battery and camera

The 6,000mAh battery, which is capable of 80W cable charging, is one of its most notable characteristics. The smartphone has two cameras on the rear of the camera front: a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. There is a 16MP front-facing camera for taking selfies.

article_image3

Oppo A5 Pro: Other features

Stereo speakers, NFC compatibility, 5G connection, and an under-display fingerprint sensor are further features. Oppo's most recent ColorOS 15, which is based on Android 15, comes pre-installed on the A5 Pro and provides a cutting-edge, feature-rich user experience.

The A5 Pro, which is currently only available in China, is anticipated to enter other markets in 2025. When the business plans to release the smartphone in additional areas is unknown, though.

