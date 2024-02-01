Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Xiaomi 14 to come in India soon; Here's why you should wait for launch

    Xiaomi teases new smartphone with Leica partnership in India, likely Xiaomi 14. Xiaomi 14 features include Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 12 GB RAM, 1TB storage, 4,610 mAh battery. Xiaomi 14 could possibly be globally unveiled on February 27 at MWC 2024.

    Xiaomi 14 to come in India soon Here is why you should wait for launch gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 1, 2024, 4:55 PM IST

    Xiaomi has just launched a set of some really good mid-budget phones in India –– the Redmi Note 13 5G, the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, and the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G. The smartphone series is priced starting Rs 16,999 and goes up to Rs 33,999. As of right now, the business is getting ready to introduce a flagship smartphone in India.

    It will probably be the Xiaomi 14. A post on X from Xiaomi India hinted at the debut of a new smartphone that will "reimagine smartphone photography." The relationship between Xiaomi and Leica is also mentioned in the teaser, suggesting that this might be the company's flagship Xiaomi 14 smartphone.

    Other than the Leica cooperation, nothing is revealed in the teaser as of yet. The product's name and launch date have not been disclosed by Xiaomi. However, according to our estimations, Xiaomi will make its global debut at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024, which is set to take place from February 24 to February 29. This might potentially include the Xiaomi 14 Pro and probably the Xiaomi 14 Ultra as well. Xiaomi would only then release the smartphone or smartphones in India.

    The report claims that Xiaomi will be hosting an event on the fourth day of MWC, which is February 27, and the India event will take place the same day. Both the Xiaomi 14 and the Xiaomi 14 Pro have already been released in China.

    Upon examination of the Chinese versions, the Xiaomi 14 appears to be a reliable smartphone. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, along with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 internal storage, powers the Xiaomi 14 in China.

    A 4,610 mAh battery that supports 90W wired, 50W wireless, and 10W wireless reverse charging will power the smartphone. The smartphone will ship pre-installed with HyperOS. The Xiaomi 14 features a 6.36-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display, similar to the iQOO 12, with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a maximum brightness of 3000 nits.

    However, the smartphone's camera is its most intriguing feature. A 50-megapixel Hunter 900 sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens comprise the Leica-branded triple rear camera configuration seen on the Xiaomi 14. The smartphone will include a 32-megapixel sensor on the front.

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2024, 4:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samsung Galaxy S24 series goes on sale today Check offers bank offer specifications more gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S24 series goes on sale today: Check offers, specifications & more

    OnePlus Nord N30 SE with 33W SuperVOOC charging launched in UAE Check features price more gcw

    OnePlus Nord N30 SE with 33W SuperVOOC charging launched; Check features, price & more

    Did you know buying an Apple iPhone 15 is cheaper in India in comparison to US gcw

    Did you know buying an Apple iPhone 15 is cheaper in India in comparison to US?

    Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Moto Razr 40 get MASSIVE discount Here is how much it may cost you gcw

    Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Moto Razr 40 get MASSIVE discount; Here's how much it may cost you

    Google Pixel 8 Pro can read your body temperature Here is how it works gcw

    Google Pixel 8 Pro can read your body temperature; Here's how it works

    Recent Stories

    There was a possibility of leg amputation Rishabh Pant's shocking revelation after horrific car crash snt

    'There was a possibility of leg amputation': Rishabh Pant's shocking revelation after horrific car crash

    What is corporate tax in India? Know benefits, rates and more rkn

    What is corporate tax in India? Know benefits, rates and more

    Oscar 2024: Cillian Murphy to Bradley Cooper; actors nominated ATG

    Oscar 2024: Cillian Murphy to Bradley Cooper; actors nominated

    Tragic end to twisted dreams: Chinese couple executed for brutal slaying of 2 children to start afresh avv

    Tragic end to twisted dreams: Chinese couple executed for brutal slaying of 2 children to start afresh

    Quirky shop in Bengaluru - 'Ex-Girlfriend Bangarpete chats' cracks up Internet with hilarious reactions vkp

    Quirky shop in Bengaluru - ‘Ex-Girlfriend Bangarpete chats’ cracks up Internet with hilarious reactions

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon