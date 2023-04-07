Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vivo X90 series may launch in India on April 26, likely to compete against OnePlus 11

    The Vivo X90 series will likely take on the new flagship phones such as OnePlus 11 and Pixel 7, which are priced under Rs 60,000 in India. In China, the Vivo X90 and its Pro version are IP68 rated for water and dust resistance.

    First Published Apr 7, 2023, 5:45 PM IST

    The Vivo X90 is tipped to launch in India on April 26, according to details revealed by Pricebaba. Because Vivo X series is its main focus, this will probably be directed at individuals who want a phone that can provide an excellent photographic experience while still giving high-end overall performance. The product will probably compete against recent flagship phones like the Pixel 7 and OnePlus 11, both of which are available in India for less than Rs 60,000.

     Two variants, one regular and one Pro, which are currently on the market in China, are anticipated to be released by the firm. It is anticipated that the Indian variations' specs would resemble those of the Chinese ones.

    Also Read | Nothing Phone (1) available for Rs 1,500 during Good Friday sale on Flipkart?

    The Vivo X90 and its Pro variant are both IP68 certified for water and dust protection in China. The tablets come pre-installed with the most recent version of Android (version 13), have enormous screens, and have a number of other high-end capabilities. They have an in-display fingerprint sensor and a punch-hole display. The backs of the Pro versions are finished in luxurious leather.

    For Vivo X90, a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with HDR10+ and a 300Hz touch sampling rate is included. For a smoother scrolling experience, the panel refreshes at a rate of 120Hz. A MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset powers it.  There is a likelihood that the business will adopt the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC for the Indian variants.

    Also Read | CONFIRMED! Vivo T2 will be launching on April 11, may compete against iQOO Z7

    A sufficient 4,810mAh battery pack under the hood supports 120W wired rapid charging technology. Additionally, there are stereo speakers with aptX HD and Hi-Res audio compatibility for greater music quality. The Vivo X90 has a triple camera arrangement for taking pictures. It has a 50-megapixel main IMX866 sensor with OIS and EIS capabilities. It is joined by a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 12-megapixel portrait sensor with a 2x optical zoom. There is a 32-megapixel camera on the front.

    Rest, we will have to see if there will be aby changes or not!

    Also Read | Realme Narzo N55 set to launch on April 12, key specifications tipped

    (Photo: @Tequi_Nagesh | Twitter)

    Last Updated Apr 7, 2023, 5:45 PM IST
