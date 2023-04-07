Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nothing Phone (1) available for Rs 1,500 during Good Friday sale on Flipkart?

    Ahead of the new phone launch, the Nothing Phone (1) is available at just Rs 1,500 in Flipkart sale during Good Friday. The Nothing Phone (1) runs Android based Nothing OS. The smartphone is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Here's how you can grab the phone at this amazing price.

    Nothing Phone 1 available for Rs 1500 during Good Friday sale on Flipkart how to grab the deal gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 7, 2023, 4:35 PM IST

    The UK-based, Carl Pei-led consumer technology business is getting ready to release the Phone (2), which will be the predecessor of the Nothing Phone (1). The Nothing Phone (1) is on sale on Flipkart for Good Friday for just Rs 1,500 in advance of the release of the new phone. 

    The Nothing Phone (1), which has the lowest price ever, is the "best-selling" smartphone in its market. For those who don't know, the Nothing Phone (1) had a starting price of Rs 32,999 when it was introduced. 

    The current price of the Nothing Phone (1) in the Flipkart sale on Good Friday is Rs 29,999 after being discounted by Rs 8,000. Additionally, customers who use a Flipkart Axis Bank card can receive 5% Cashback. The smartphone's pricing is now Rs 28,500 as a result. Additionally, Flipkart is giving up to Rs 27,000 discount for your previous smartphone, which lowers the cost of the Nothing Phone (1) to Rs 1,500.

    Also Read | CONFIRMED! Vivo T2 will be launching on April 11, may compete against iQOO Z7

    The 6.55-inch OLED screen is included with the Nothing Phone (1). The display has 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. Additionally, the smartphone has an in-display fingerprint sensor.  The Nothing Phone (1) runs Android based Nothing OS. 

    A 4,500 mAh battery that supports 33W rapid charging powers the smartphone. The smartphone's camera configuration has a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP ultra wide sensor in a dual-camera arrangement at the back. The Nothing Phone (1) has a 16MP selfie camera in front.

    Also Read | Realme Narzo N55 set to launch on April 12, key specifications tipped

    Last Updated Apr 7, 2023, 4:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple to manufacture upcoming iPhone 15 in India Report gcw

    Apple to manufacture upcoming iPhone 15 in India: Report

    Xiaomi 13 Ultra with Leica optics to launch globally in April Check out all details gcw

    Xiaomi 13 Ultra with Leica optics to launch globally in April; Check out all details

    Realme Narzo N55 set to launch on April 12 key specifications tipped check out gcw

    Realme Narzo N55 set to launch on April 12, key specifications tipped

    Apple to launch iOS 17 with major design changes soon Is your phone eligible for new software update gcw

    Apple to launch iOS 17 with major design changes soon; Is your phone eligible for new software update?

    CONFIRMED Vivo T2 will be launching on April 11 may compete against iQOO Z7 gcw

    CONFIRMED! Vivo T2 will be launching on April 11, may compete against iQOO Z7

    Recent Stories

    'NCERT whitewashing fake history created by the RSS': Kerala CM on dropping texts from Class 12 syllabus anr

    'NCERT whitewashing fake history created by the RSS...' Kerala CM on deletions from Class 12 syllabus

    Karnataka Election 2023 Bommai claims Congress dont have suitable candidates for 60 seats will lose polls gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: Bommai claims Congress don't have suitable candidates for 60 seats; will lose polls

    Shreya Dhanwanthary SEXY Photos: Actress soars heat on Instagram in RACY black bra (PICTURES) vma

    Shreya Dhanwanthary SEXY Photos: Actress soars heat on Instagram in RACY black bra (PICTURES)

    IPL 2023: RCB rope in SA's Wayne Parnell after injured Reece Topley ruled out snt

    IPL 2023: RCB rope in SA's Wayne Parnell after injured Reece Topley ruled out

    Hockey finds its place in the Kashmir Valley

    Hockey finds its place in the Kashmir Valley

    Recent Videos

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon