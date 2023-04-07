Nothing Phone (1) available for Rs 1,500 during Good Friday sale on Flipkart?

Ahead of the new phone launch, the Nothing Phone (1) is available at just Rs 1,500 in Flipkart sale during Good Friday. The Nothing Phone (1) runs Android based Nothing OS. The smartphone is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Here's how you can grab the phone at this amazing price.

The UK-based, Carl Pei-led consumer technology business is getting ready to release the Phone (2), which will be the predecessor of the Nothing Phone (1). The Nothing Phone (1) is on sale on Flipkart for Good Friday for just Rs 1,500 in advance of the release of the new phone.

The Nothing Phone (1), which has the lowest price ever, is the "best-selling" smartphone in its market. For those who don't know, the Nothing Phone (1) had a starting price of Rs 32,999 when it was introduced.

The current price of the Nothing Phone (1) in the Flipkart sale on Good Friday is Rs 29,999 after being discounted by Rs 8,000. Additionally, customers who use a Flipkart Axis Bank card can receive 5% Cashback. The smartphone's pricing is now Rs 28,500 as a result. Additionally, Flipkart is giving up to Rs 27,000 discount for your previous smartphone, which lowers the cost of the Nothing Phone (1) to Rs 1,500.

Also Read | CONFIRMED! Vivo T2 will be launching on April 11, may compete against iQOO Z7

The 6.55-inch OLED screen is included with the Nothing Phone (1). The display has 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. Additionally, the smartphone has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Nothing Phone (1) runs Android based Nothing OS.

A 4,500 mAh battery that supports 33W rapid charging powers the smartphone. The smartphone's camera configuration has a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP ultra wide sensor in a dual-camera arrangement at the back. The Nothing Phone (1) has a 16MP selfie camera in front.

Also Read | Realme Narzo N55 set to launch on April 12, key specifications tipped