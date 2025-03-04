iPhone 16e alternatives: OnePlus 13R to Google Pixel 8a; Top 5 android smartphones to consider

Disappointed with the iPhone 16e's price? Explore top Android alternatives like OnePlus 13R, Google Pixel 8a, Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, Motorola Edge 50 Ultra and Xiaomi 14 CIVI offering premium features at a lower cost. These phones provide excellent performance, camera capabilities, and battery life.

The newest model in Apple's iPhone range, the iPhone 16e, is thought to be the next version of the iPhone SE. Fans are dissatisfied, though, because the base model costs a whopping Rs 59,999 in India, detracting from the SE series' standing as an inexpensive iPhone. These Android options may be a better option than the iPhone 16e if you're searching for a low-cost gadget with mid-to-premium specs.

1. OnePlus 13R The 6.77-inch ProXDR LTPO AMOLED screen of the OnePlus 13R has a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a maximum brightness of 4500 nits, and a resolution of 1.5K. It is powered by an Adreno 830 GPU and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, with up to 16GB of RAM and UFS 4.0 storage for smooth operation. The smartphone has three cameras for photography: an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP main sensor (Sony LYT-700). The smartphone is powered by a sturdy 6000mAh battery that supports 80W rapid charging. The OnePlus 13R, which retails for about Rs. 40,000, is a strong competitor in its pricing range with these premium features. Also Read | Nothing Phone 3a to Poco M7: Top 5 upcoming smartphones in March 2025

2. Google Pixel 8a The Google Pixel 8a has a 6.1-inch Full HD+ OLED HDR screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on the front, a refresh rate of 120 Hz, and a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits. The device is powered by Google's own Tensor G3 processor, which is matched with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage for seamless performance and up to 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The Pixel 8a, which runs on Android 14, has a lengthy software commitment since Google guarantees seven years of OS upgrades and security fixes, which is equivalent to the support provided for the Pixel 8 series. The gadget has a dual-lens arrangement on the back of the camera, which includes a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 64MP main sensor with OIS. The front-facing camera is 13MP for taking selfies and making video calls. The rear cameras on the Pixel 8a can capture movies at up to 4K 60 frames per second, while the front camera can record at up to 4K 30 frames per second. Also Read | Xiaomi 15 Ultra with Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, Leica quad camera setup launched

3. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE The Exynos 2400e processor, which is based on a 4nm technology, powers the Galaxy S24 FE, which has a svelte look reminiscent of the original Galaxy S24. The gadget is powered by a 4,700mAh battery that supports 25W wired charging. For fluid visuals, it has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The triple rear camera system, which is headlined by a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), will appeal to camera aficionados. This is complemented with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and OIS. There is a 10MP front camera for taking selfies and making video calls. Also Read | Poco M7 5G coming in March 2025: Check out launch poster, expected features and price

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

4. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra has a 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED screen with a remarkable peak brightness of 2500 nits, a smooth refresh rate of 144 Hz, and 10-bit color depth. Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protects the front panel for increased durability. The Edge 50 Ultra's internal components include an Adreno 735 GPU and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 CPU for fluid graphics performance. Notably, after the Poco F6's launch last month, it is the second smartphone in India using this chipset. A 50MP main sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 64MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom make up the Edge 50 Ultra's triple-lens arrangement on the camera front. There includes a high-resolution 50MP front camera for video calls and selfies. A 4,500mAh battery that enables 125W TurboPower rapid charging powers the gadget. For extra convenience, it also provides 10W reverse wireless charging and 50W wireless charging.

5. Xiaomi 14 CIVI The 6.55-inch quad-curved AMOLED display on the Xiaomi 14 Civi has a smooth refresh rate of 120 Hz and a resolution of 1.5K. Dolby Vision and HDR10+ are supported, guaranteeing a rich visual experience with sharp contrast and brilliant colors. Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protects the screen to increase longevity by offering dependable defense against impacts and scratches. The Xiaomi 14 Civi, which is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 CPU, performs on par with the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the Xiaomi 14. With up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage for smooth multitasking and plenty of room for files and programs, the device comes in a variety of configurations.

