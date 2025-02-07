Samsung Galaxy S25 series now available in India: Check prices, colours and other details

The Samsung Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra are now available in India across online and offline stores. Pre-order benefits include a double storage upgrade for the S25+ and S25 Ultra. The series boasts various storage options, colors, and competitive pricing.

Samsung has officially launched its latest Galaxy S25 series in the Indian market, and the smartphones are now available for purchase across major online and offline stores. The three versions in the flagship series—the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra—come with alluring pre-order perks, exchange incentives, and discounts. Here is all the information you want if you intend to update.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: From where can you buy it?

You can now purchase the Samsung Galaxy S25 series on: the official Samsung webpage, large e-commerce sites and national retail locations. Customers who placed preorders for the handsets are eligible for special perks, such as the Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra's double storage upgrade, which allows users to get the 512GB model for the price of the 256GB storage type.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: Check out prices and colours

The base model starts at Rs 80,999 for the 256GB variant, while the 512GB version is priced at Rs 92,999. It is available in Icy Blue, Silver Shadow, Navy, and Mint.

S25+ is priced at Rs 99,999 for the 256GB variant, while the 512GB option costs Rs 1,11,999. It is available in Navy and Silver Shadow, with additional online-exclusive colours like Blue Black, Coral Red, and Pink Gold.

The high-end Ultra model starts at Rs 1,29,999 for the 256GB version, Rs 1,49,999 for the 512GB model, and Rs 1,65,999 for the 1TB variant. It is available in Titanium Silver Blue, Titanium Gray, Titanium White, and Titanium Black, with exclusive online colours including Titanium Jade Green, Titanium Jet Black, and Titanium Pink Gold.

Notably, the double-storage upgrade offer on the Galaxy S25+ and S25 Ultra is still available, allowing buyers to purchase the 512GB versions of these devices at the price of their respective 256GB models. Alongside these three models, Samsung also teased the Galaxy S25 Edge, an upcoming slim and lightweight flagship. While details on the device remain scarce, it is expected to launch in Q2 2025.

