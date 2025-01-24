Samsung teases its tri-fold smartphone; Will it release in September 2025?

Samsung is rumored to release a triple-foldable smartphone alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 7 as early as September. This innovative device is expected to boast a 12.4-inch display when fully unfolded, potentially replacing both smartphones and tablets.

For a very long time, Samsung has been developing a smartphone that can do three things. A prototype of the triple-foldable smartphone was unveiled by the business in 2022. However, Huawei released the Mate XT, the first triple-fold smartphone in history, in China before this prototype could be released. Furthermore, Samsung's opportunity to introduce its invention to the market is almost here. Recent sources indicate that the business intends to release the smartphone as early as September. It's interesting to note that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Samsung triple-fold phone launch on the exact same day.

According to rumors, Samsung plans to release more than two conventional foldables this year. In addition to the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7, the business is expected to offer a triple-fold smartphone and the more affordable Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE.

About Samsung's upcoming foldable phone

Although there are currently little details available, one convincing notion indicates that Samsung's forthcoming tri-fold gadget may have a 12.4-inch display when completely unfurled. This remarkable screen size establishes the gadget as a flexible hybrid that can surpass Huawei's Mate X3's 10.2-inch display and possibly replace both conventional smartphones and tablets. A half unfolded mode with a screen that is around 10.5 inches in size might further increase its allure by providing a high-end viewing experience.

Rumours also hint at the absence of under-display camera technology. Although this choice would enhance the front-facing camera's quality, it would probably necessitate a 'hole-punch cutout' on the main screen, which would marginally detract from the device's smooth appearance. For consumers who value better camera performance, this trade-off could be justified.

About Samsung's recent lineup launch

Meanwhile, Samsung has unveiled the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, which is their top line. The Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra are the three phones in the series as of right now. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, a new sleek model that is anticipated to ship in May, has also been teased by the firm in addition to these phones. With all of these additional variations together, the corporation appears to be overburdened. The triple-fold, Galaxy Z7 series (Flip and Fold), Galaxy Flip 7, and Galaxy S25 Edge are only expected to be released this year, if these rumors are accurate. It will be intriguing to observe how Samsung executes each of these releases and how the public reacts.

Latest Videos