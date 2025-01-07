OnePlus 13 series launch TODAY: When and where to watch event LIVE? What to expect?

The OnePlus 13 series, including the 13R, debuts in India on January 7, 2025. The launch event will be livestreamed at 9:00 PM IST, showcasing the new phones with flat displays, Snapdragon processors, and Hasselblad cameras.

Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 7, 2025, 10:14 AM IST

Today is finally the big day for the debut of the OnePlus 13 series in India and other territories, and the firm has undoubtedly created enough excitement for the new handsets to attract customers. The 13R model, the alleged low-cost flagship device, will be part of the OnePlus 13 series. People had an early peek at the new models, which will have many competitors as the year progresses, thanks to OnePlus's prompt introduction of its new handsets in the nation this year.

When and where to watch event?

On Tuesday, January 7, 2025, the OnePlus 13 series will be revealed at the Winter Launch event. Those of you in India may follow the livestream on the OnePlus India YouTube page starting at 9:00 PM IST. At the same event, OnePlus will also reveal a new version of the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 earphones.

What to expect from the launch?

A flat display, which is currently the preferred style for the majority of companies, is part of the significant design overhaul being given to the OnePlus 13 series. Removing the curved surface should improve the phone's durability and handling. The company's flagship is probably going to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU will enter a new market with the OnePlus 13R.The Hasselblad-tuned triple back cameras and OxygenOS 15 version will be available on OnePlus once more, along with additional AI functions. The new battery technology that enables OnePlus to include a 6,000mAh battery with fast charging capability will also help the company's phones.

We anticipate that the OnePlus 13 will cost about Rs 65,000 and Rs 40,000 for the OnePlus 13R in the Indian market, based on all reports and specifications.

