Redmi 14C 5G launched in India with impressive features | Here's why you should buy it

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 14C 5G in India, featuring a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, a 6.88-inch HD+ 120Hz display, and a 50MP camera. Available in various RAM and storage configurations, the phone boasts a large battery and fast charging capabilities.

As promised, Xiaomi has released the Redmi 14C 5G, the company's newest 5G smartphone in India. It has a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, a 6.88-inch HD+ screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, triple TUV certification, and an 8MP selfie camera in the notch. The phone promises lag-free video chatting, quick downloads, uninterrupted gaming, and seamless live-streaming. It supports two 5G SIM cards and has a top bandwidth of 2.5Gbps. The phone features a glass back and a Starlight design that draws inspiration from the majesty and might of the universe. The Redmi 14C 5G is an improved model of the Redmi 13C 5G from the previous year, featuring a powerful 5160mAh battery and 8GB of RAM. From the phone's physical characteristics to its design, the business has made substantial improvements.

Redmi 14C: Display With a 6.88-inch display and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, this low-cost smartphone has TUV low-blue light certification. The business claims to have some of the greatest displays in its industry. Redmi 14C: Processor A Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 5G CPU, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage—which can be increased with a microSD card—power the Redmi 14C 5G.

Redmi 14C: Camera In terms of photography, the Redmi 14C 5G has a dual-camera arrangement on the back, with an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls and a 50MP primary sensor. The camera's AI-enhanced features are designed to improve your photography. This gadget runs on Xiaomi HyperOS, which is based on Android 14. It is powered by a large 5,160mAh battery that can be charged at 33W rapid rate. It has Bluetooth, USB Type C, dual-band Wi-Fi, and a 3.5mm audio port for communication. It has an IP51 grade for water and dust protection and a fingerprint sensor on the side for further security.

Redmi 14C: Colours, price and availability The Redmi 14C 5G costs Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model, Rs. 10,999 for the 6GB + 64GB version, and Rs. 11,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model. Interested buyers can choose from three stylish color options: Starlight Blue, Stardust Purple, and Stargaze Black. The initial sale will take place on January 10 at 12 noon on e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, as well as through Xiaomi's official e-store and various retail outlets.

