    Apple Vision Pro: Mark Zuckerberg tries Rs 2.88 lakh-worth headset; Here's what he said about it

    Mark Zuckerberg spoke about Apple Vision Pro during a company-wide meeting. He said Meta's own virtual reality Quest headsets are much cheaper than Apple Vision Pro and bring people together. Zuckerberg said Apple made some trade-offs to offer a metal design.

    First Published Jun 9, 2023, 11:34 AM IST

    Meta co-founder Mark Zuckerberg finds Apple's Vision Pro headset an expensive gadget that offers no "magical solutions." According to The Verge, Zuckerberg stated in a company-wide meeting that he is delighted that Meta's own virtual reality Quest headsets are more cheaper and bring people together. He said that Apple's promotional movies solely portrayed individuals being isolated, which he believes would be the case in the future but does not want to witness.

    Zuckerberg discussed Vision Pro's technology throughout the meeting. He noted out that although most other VR/AR headsets have a plastic structure to make them lightweight, Apple made some compromises to give a metal design. The Meta CEO also mentioned that the Vision Pro headset lacks an internal battery to keep the weight low. He said, "Based on what I've seen so far, I'd say the good news is that their teams have already considered and studied all of the limits on the laws of physics that they have."

    "They chose a better resolution display, and between that and all the technology they integrated to power it, it now costs seven times as much and consumes so much power that using it now needs a battery and a cable. For the instances they're aiming for, the design trade-off they chose could make sense," he added.

    Zuckerberg also seemed optimistic about the metaverse project with the entrance of Apple into space. He said the future of AR/VR headsets is going to be a "funny journey." 

    However, the metaverse is more about a virtual environment where users can construct their own avatars, whereas Apple aims to give augmented reality by superimposing images on top of real-world items. The Meta Quests headphones are also designed for gaming. Apple claims gaming capabilities, but the Vison Pro headset (at least in its initial generation) appears to be more focused on content consumption and productivity.

