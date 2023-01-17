Samsung Galaxy A14 5G: Things you need to know before purchasing this smartphone

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

     South Korean tech giant Samsung has launched its two new 5G smartphones under the Galaxy A series in India — the Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G. Here are things to know before purchasing Samsung Galaxy A14 5G smartphone.

    First Published Jan 17, 2023, 2:39 PM IST

    The Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G, two new 5G smartphones from South Korean electronics giant Samsung, have gone on sale in India. Both the Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G feature 5G connection and have enormous 5000mAh batteries. Here are reasons why you should buy Samsung Galaxy A14 5G:

    Exterior and dimensions
    The 6.6-inch LCD screen of the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G has a refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone has up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and is powered by a custom-built Exynos 1330 processor. It comes pre-installed with One UI Core 5, which is based on Android 13. Two OS upgrades and four years of security updates will be provided for the device.

    Camera on point
    On the rear of the smartphone are three cameras: a 50MP main camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. A 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W charging powers the Galaxy A14, which offers 5G connection.

    Storage capability, colour and price
    Three storage choices are offered for the Samsung Galaxy A14: 4GB+64GB for Rs 16,499, 6GB+128GB for Rs 18,999, and 8GB+128GB for Rs 20,999. Black, Light Green, and Dark Red are the available colour options for the Galaxy A14 5G. On the other hand, there are two versions of the Galaxy A23. The cost of the 6GB+128GB storage option is Rs 22,999, and the 8GB+128GB model is Rs 24,999. There will be three colour options for the Galaxy A23 5G: silver, orange, and light blue.

    When can you start purchasing it and from where?
    Additionally, Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G have monthly EMIs that start at Rs. 1382 and Rs. 1576, respectively. Beginning January 20, 2023, both smartphones will be sold through Samsung exclusive and partner shops, Samsung.com, and other online retailers. On January 18, 2023, starting at noon, the two gadgets will be offered for sale through Live Commerce on Samsung.com.

    Last Updated Jan 17, 2023, 2:39 PM IST
