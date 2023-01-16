iQoo Neo 7 India launch date CONFIRMED; to be available via Amazon

iQOO has confirmed that the Neo 7 launch in India will take place on February 16. Additionally, the iQOO Neo 7 will be an Amazon Special when it arrives in India. The iQOO Neo 7 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC and an independent Pro+ display chip.

In China, iQoo just debuted the iQoo Neo 7. The business has now announced when the smartphone would debut in India. The iQoo Neo 7, Neo 7 SE, and Ne0 7 Racing Edition, which were introduced in the company's native market, are included in this phone portfolio.

The iQoo Neo 7 smartphone's release was announced on Twitter by the Chinese tech business. However, the business revealed that the launch date for this smartphone was February 16. The business announced that it will exclusively be launching the iQoo Neo 7 on the Amazon India website in India.

The 6.78-inch AMOLED screen of the iQoo Neo 7, which debuted in China last year, has HDR 10+ certification. The phone sports a Full HD+ resolution, a refresh rate of 120 Hz, and a touch sampling rate of 360 Hz. 1,500 nits of peak brightness are available from the gadget. The MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC and 12GB of RAM power the smartphone.

The phone features 256GB of internal storage. The iQoo Neo 7 has a triple camera arrangement on the rear for optics. A 50 MP Sony IMX766V sensor with optical image stabilisation is included in the smartphone. A 2 MP macro lens and an 8 MP ultrawide lens are two additional camera sensors in the phone.

The device's operating system is OriginOS Ocean, which is based on Android 13. The gadget has a 5,000mAh battery on the power side. The 120Watt capability for quick charging is included in the iQoo Neo 7. According to the manufacturer, the gadget can charge from 0% to 50% in about 9 minutes.

The iQoo Neo 7's base model comes with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. For the 8GB and 128GB models, the starting price is CNY 2,699 (about Rs 30,765). The most expensive version of the phone includes 512GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. The price of the gadget is CNY 3,299, or around Rs 37,000.