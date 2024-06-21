Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Redmi 13 5G to launch in India on July 9, Amazon REVEALS design and key specs; Check details

    The Redmi 13 5G will launch in India soon. Amazon has published a page dedicated to this Redmi phone, revealing the Redmi 13's key specs, design, launch date and other details. It is expected to be priced under Rs 15,000. 
     

    Redmi 13 5G to launch in India on July 9, Amazon reveals design and key specs; Check details gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 21, 2024, 3:44 PM IST

    The Redmi 13 5G will launch in India soon. The main specifications, design, release date, and other information about the Redmi 13 have been made public on an Amazon page specifically dedicated to this phone. This will be a successor to the Redmi 12 5G smartphone that was announced last year in August and just after 10 months, Xiaomi is bringing the upgraded version to offer consumers a better option under Rs 15,000.

    The Redmi 13 5G will debut on July 9 at 12PM.  It will have a look that is reminiscent to the Redmi 12 smartphone. It appears that the manufacturer has improved the already attractive gadget with cosmetic tweaks. It appears to have a twin back camera arrangement and a boxy shape.

    As shown in the teasers, it will be available in pink and blue colour variants. According to Xiaomi, the Redmi 13 boasts a "Crystal Glass design," which should offer consumers of low-cost phones a sense of luxury.

    The Redmi 13 5G is expected to have the largest display in its price category, according to the firm, even if the display specifications are yet unknown. There is a punch-hole notch pattern on the front. It has been verified that Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection is also present on the device's display. As anticipated, the bezels surrounding the screen are getting thinner, as shown in the teaser pictures.

    It is noteworthy that the Redmi 12 5G boasts a 6.79-inch LCD screen; hence, the next model may feature a same or somewhat larger panel.

    It is known that Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 CPU, just like its predecessor, powers the Redmi 13 5G. Additionally, Amazon has verified that the gadget's internal battery, a 5030mAh one with 33W fast charging capabilities, would be included. Xiaomi hasn't stopped included chargers with its phones yet, so one will probably be included with the smartphone as well. The remaining information is currently being withheld but should be made public shortly.

    To recall, the Redmi 12 5G was launched in India with a starting price tag of Rs 10,999. Its successor, the Redmi 13 5G, is also expected to be priced in the same price range because of minor upgrades.

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2024, 3:44 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Realme GT 6 to launch globally today: When, where to watch event LIVE? Check expected price and specs gcw

    Realme GT 6 to launch globally today: When, where to watch event LIVE? Check expected price and specs

    Buying a refrigerator? 10 must-know tips before buying it in 2024 gcw eai

    Buying a refrigerator? 10 must-know tips before buying it in 2024

    Apple Vision Pro headset to be introduced in 9 countries; Is India in the list? gcw

    Apple Vision Pro headset to be introduced in 9 countries; Is India in the list?

    Apple WWDC 2024: How to download iOS 18, install new software update? Check eligible iPhones gcw

    Apple WWDC 2024: How to download iOS 18, install new software update? Check eligible iPhones

    Apple WWDC 2024: Siri gets MAJOR makeover; 5 new features in advanced voice assistant gcw

    Apple WWDC 2024: Siri gets MAJOR makeover; 5 new features in advanced voice assistant

    Recent Stories

    T20 World Cup 2024: Irfan Pathan labels Jasprit Bumrah as 'RBI' of Indian cricket osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Irfan Pathan labels Jasprit Bumrah as 'RBI' of Indian cricket

    Singer Lucky Ali accuses IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri, ACP of land grabbing in Bengaluru's Yelahanka; files complaint in Karnataka Lokayuktha vkp

    Singer Lucky Ali accuses IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri, ACP of land grabbing in Bengaluru’s Yelahanka

    5 most awaited SUVs that you shouldn't miss gcw

    5 most awaited SUVs that you shouldn't miss

    'Darshan is not a murderer': Karnataka Congress MLA Uday Gowda defends actor in Renukaswamy murder case vkp

    'Darshan is not a murderer': Karnataka Congress MLA Uday Gowda defends actor in Renukaswamy murder case

    OR Kelu victim of CPM's 'Thampuran' policy: Kerala BJP state president K Surendran anr

    OR Kelu victim of CPM's 'Thampuran' policy: Kerala BJP state president K Surendran

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon