Redmi 13 5G to launch in India on July 9, Amazon REVEALS design and key specs; Check details

The Redmi 13 5G will launch in India soon. The main specifications, design, release date, and other information about the Redmi 13 have been made public on an Amazon page specifically dedicated to this phone. This will be a successor to the Redmi 12 5G smartphone that was announced last year in August and just after 10 months, Xiaomi is bringing the upgraded version to offer consumers a better option under Rs 15,000.

The Redmi 13 5G will debut on July 9 at 12PM. It will have a look that is reminiscent to the Redmi 12 smartphone. It appears that the manufacturer has improved the already attractive gadget with cosmetic tweaks. It appears to have a twin back camera arrangement and a boxy shape.

As shown in the teasers, it will be available in pink and blue colour variants. According to Xiaomi, the Redmi 13 boasts a "Crystal Glass design," which should offer consumers of low-cost phones a sense of luxury.

The Redmi 13 5G is expected to have the largest display in its price category, according to the firm, even if the display specifications are yet unknown. There is a punch-hole notch pattern on the front. It has been verified that Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection is also present on the device's display. As anticipated, the bezels surrounding the screen are getting thinner, as shown in the teaser pictures.

It is noteworthy that the Redmi 12 5G boasts a 6.79-inch LCD screen; hence, the next model may feature a same or somewhat larger panel.

It is known that Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 CPU, just like its predecessor, powers the Redmi 13 5G. Additionally, Amazon has verified that the gadget's internal battery, a 5030mAh one with 33W fast charging capabilities, would be included. Xiaomi hasn't stopped included chargers with its phones yet, so one will probably be included with the smartphone as well. The remaining information is currently being withheld but should be made public shortly.

To recall, the Redmi 12 5G was launched in India with a starting price tag of Rs 10,999. Its successor, the Redmi 13 5G, is also expected to be priced in the same price range because of minor upgrades.

