Realme 13 Pro Plus, Realme 13 Pro launched in India: Check specifications, price, colours and more

Realme 13 Pro smartphone series is here. The smartphone series consists of two phones — Realme 13 Pro and Realme 13 Pro+. Both the smartphones feature FHD+ AMOLED display and are powered by a Qualcomm chipset. The duo run Android 14 operating system and is backed by a 5,200 mAh battery.

In India, Realme has introduced its Realme 13 Series. The Realme 13 Pro Plus and Realme 13 Pro are the two smartphones in the recently released 13 Series. These recently released smartphones have a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC. While the Realme 13 Pro has a dual back camera unit, the Realme 13 Pro+ has a triple rear camera arrangement, with the 50-megapixel Sony main rear camera at the forefront.

Realme 13 Pro specifications

The Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 CPU, which has up to 512GB of storage and 12GB of RAM, powers the Realme 13 Pro. It has a 6.7-inch OLED full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz.

With its dual back camera arrangement, the Realme 13 Pro sports an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 50-megapixel sensor with OIS capability. For video conversations and selfies, it also features a 32-megapixel front camera. Both the Realme 13 Pro and the Realme 13 Pro+ have the same connectivity choices. The Realme 13 Pro is rated IP65 for protection to dust and water. It also has a 5,200mAh battery that can be charged with 45W SuperVOOC power.

Realme 13 Pro Plus specifications

The Realme 13 Pro+ is powered by an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, paired with an Adreno GPU and up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0. A 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz is featured on it. The Realme 13 Pro+ has a triple camera configuration on its back: an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). A 32-megapixel camera is located on the front for taking selfies and having video chats. An in-display fingerprint scanner is available on the phone for biometric verification. It has a 5,200mAh battery that can be charged quickly with 80W SuperVOOC.

Realme 13 Pro and Realme 13 Pro Plus: Colours and price

Monet Gold and Emerald Green are the available hues for the Realme 13 Pro Plus. The 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage variant costs Rs 29,999, while the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage version costs Rs 31,999. At Rs. 33,999, you can get the top-of-the-line device with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Monet Purple, Monet Gold, and Emerald Green are the available hues for the Realme 13 Pro. The variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage begins at Rs. 23,999. The pricing of the RAM and storage models with 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB is Rs. 25,999 and Rs. 28,999, respectively.

Realme 13 Pro and Realme 13 Pro Plus: Availability

For the Realme 13 Pro series, Realme is holding an early bird sale on its official website and Flipkart tonight, July 30, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The phones will go on pre-sale on July 31 at 12:00 pm IST, with the first sale set for August 6 at the same time.

The launch offerings include a free 12-month EMI option and a bank discount of Rs. 3,000. Furthermore, Realme is providing the new Realme 13 Pro 5G series with an additional one-year guarantee.

