iPhone 14 Plus sale to begin from October 7; Know price, specs, other details

iPhone 14 Plus launched along with the other iPhone 14 series models but its sale date was announced for October 7 by Apple. The sale is likely to the people who have pre-ordered the iPhone 14 Plus in India, which was opened last week.

Apple will start the sales for iPhone 14 Plus this week from October 7; the availability list includes those in India as well. People who pre-ordered the iPhone 14 Plus in India, which launched last month, are expected to benefit from the offer. While sales will begin, customer delivery periods are projected to be substantially longer.

This year, the iPhone 14 Plus replaces the iPhone Mini-series, featuring a larger display as the primary focus. According to reports, the new iPhone 14 Plus has not received adequate demand, with sales being fewer than those of the iPhone 13 Mini last year. Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst, claims that demand for the iPhone 14 Plus is worse than what Apple witnessed for this year's iPhone SE 2022 model.

Also Read | Google Pixel 7, Google Pixel 7 Pro to launch on October 6: When and how to watch event live?

As a result, it is highly conceivable that Apple has begun modifying the production lines of the iPhone 14 Plus in order to create more iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, which are proving to be the company's best-sellers.

The iPhone 14 Plus has a 6.7-inch Super Retina HDR display. The Apple A15 Bionic processor, which also powers the iPhone 13 series, is used in the iPhone 14 Plus. The 12-megapixel dual camera arrangement on the iPhone 14 Plus comprises a new 12-megapixel main shooter with a bigger sensor and larger pixels. The gadget comes pre-installed with the iOS 16 operating system.

Also Read | iOS 16 tricks: 6 improved camera features that an iPhone user must try

The iPhone 14 Plus is priced at $899 in the United States, but Rs 89,900 in India. In India, the 256GB storage option costs Rs 99,900 and the 512GB storage variant costs Rs 1,19,900. It will come in five different colours: midnight, blue, starlight, purple, and Red.