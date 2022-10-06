Xiaomi launches 12T and 12T Pro; All you need to know about specs, price & more details

The Xiaomi’s 12T and 12T Pro will be available in three colours—blue, Black and Silver. The Xiaomi’s 12T and 12T Pro gets a new 200MP imaging technology for its phones, among other things.

Xiaomi, a Chinese designer and manufacturer, increased its Xiaomi 12 series by launching the Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro in the worldwide smartphone market. The teaser is currently available to the public. Let's take a look at what the Chinese smartphone manufacturer's latest product offering has to offer.

The Xiaomi 12T is priced around Rs 48,800 for an 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant, and the smartphone also comes in another configuration, namely 8GB RAM & 256GB storage. The Xiaomi 12T Pro's 8GB RAM and 128GB storage edition costs around Rs 60,500, while the costs of the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variants have not yet been disclosed.

The Xiaomi 12T is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Ultra CPU developed on TSMC's 5nm technology. The phone is powered by a 6.67-inch 120Hz HDR10+ CrystalRes AMOLED screen with features such as AdaptiveSync and Adaptive Reading mode. It includes 256GB of internal storage and up to 8GB of RAM. On the back of the phone is a triple camera array comprising of a 108MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. Everything else is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that enables 120W quick charging. The Xiaomi 12T's basic model comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Xiaomi 12T Pro has a 6.67-inch 120Hz HDR10+ CrystalRes AMOLED display and a TSMC Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU. It is available in three configurations and has an internal storage capacity of up to 256GB as well as up to 12GB of RAM. A 200MP camera on the back of the phone is complemented by an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro lens. It also supports full-resolution 8K video capture. The phone features a 5,000mAh battery and supports 120W fast charging. The phone's base model comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Indian users will have to wait because Xiaomi has not yet stated when the phone would be available in the Indian market.

