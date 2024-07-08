Oppo Reno 12, Reno 12 Pro to launch on July 12; Check design, specs, colours and more

Oppo Reno 12 5G series will be launched by the company in India later this month. The Oppo Reno 12 5G regular and the Reno 12 Pro 5G will be available. These phones were first introduced in China in May, and last month they were released worldwide. The business has now disclosed when the phones would launch in India.

Additionally, it has validated the colour choices and salient characteristics of both models, as well as the Reno 12 series' design. They will be available as the Oppo Reno 11 5G lineup's heirs, having debuted in the nation in January.

Oppo Reno 12 5G, Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G debut date, colours & more

On July 12 at 12 p.m. IST, the Oppo Reno 12 5G and the Reno 12 Pro 5G will make their debut in India. The phones will be accessible in the nation through Flipkart and the Oppo India website, the company has already revealed.

The Oppo Reno 12 5G series phones that are available in India seem to share the same design as their international and Chinese counterparts. The upper left corner contains a slightly elevated rectangular module that houses the triple rear camera modules placed vertically. Shiny finishes are also seen on the handsets.

The Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G will be available in Space Brown and Sunset Gold hues, while the standard Oppo Reno 12 5G will be available in three colour options: Astro Silver, Matte Brown, and Sunset Peach.

Oppo Reno 12 5G, Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G features

The Oppo Reno 12 5G series smartphones in India will have 6.7-inch full-HD+ Flexible AMOLED displays with a maximum brightness of 1,200 nits and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Gorilla Glass 7i will be included in the base version, while Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection will be included in the Pro version.

With a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy chipset that supports AI-backed functions like AI Clear Face, AI Writer, AI Recording Summary, and AI Eraser 2.0, the Oppo Reno 12 5G and Reno 12 Pro 5G will be available in India. Each will have a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged with an 80W SuperVOOC source.

The Oppo Reno 12 5G series will have two phones: an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens and a 50-megapixel main sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). The Pro version will have a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom and up to 20x digital zoom, while the vanilla model will have a 2-megapixel macro shooter as the third sensor.



