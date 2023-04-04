Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, Nord Buds 2 to launch today: When, where to watch event LIVE?

    The new Nord CE 3 Lite 5G features a 6.72-inch display. OnePlus has revealed its new smartphone draws power from Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery. The Nord CE 3 Lite 5G comes in a new Lime colour. The event will start at 7 PM at April 4.

    First Published Apr 4, 2023, 11:19 AM IST

    At the OnePlus "larger than life" Nord gathering today, April 4, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G and Nord Buds 2 true wireless earphones will be released in India. Fans can view the free live stream of the show beginning at 7 PM. Nearly two months have passed since the company unveiled the OnePlus 11 5G flagship along with the OnePlus 11R, OnePlus Pad, Buds Pro 2, Buds Pro 2R, and PC peripherals.

    You can visit OnePlus India's official YouTube page at 7 PM to witness the launch ceremony live. On OnePlus India's Twitter page, you can also watch current developments. 

    Given that OnePlus has already disclosed a number of features, the focus of the live event will be on the price announcement. The monitor on the brand-new Nord CE 3 Lite 5G measures 6.7 inches. Additionally, it provides Full-HD+ quality and a 120Hz frame rate. The firm has disclosed that its new smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 SoC. 

    The first OnePlus smartphone to include a 108-megapixel camera is the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G. On the rear, there are two additional cameras, but specifics are still hazy. A fresh Lime hue is offered for the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G.

    The Nord Buds 2 TWS earbuds, on the other hand, have some obvious improvements despite having a comparable appearance to their forerunner. According to OnePlus, the earphones have a dual audio driver configuration, which is unusual for inexpensive earbuds. Additionally, active noise reduction will be used to block out background sounds.

