    Apple iPhone SE 4 with OLED display under works, may compete against Google Pixel 7a

    Apple is expected to launch iPhone SE 4 next year. But the smartphone is already making headlines. The report further suggests that the smartphone may compete with the incoming Google Pixel 7a.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 3, 2023, 4:22 PM IST

    Apple iPhone SE is the most affordable iPhone in the company’s lineup right now. The price of this 5G iPhone is the lowest ever. The business is presently selling the third generation of the iPhone on its website; the SE in the iPhone means for special edition.

    According to rumors, Apple has already begun work on the iPhone SE 4, which is expected to debut next year. A few information about the smartphone has also been posted online. The Google Pixel 7a smartphone, which is anticipated to be unveiled at the yearly Google I/O event, will compete against the new Apple iPhone SE 4.

    The current Apple iPhone SE resembles the Apple iPhone 8 precisely, and the iPhone SE 4, according to well-known Apple expert Ming-Chi Kuo, will resemble the Apple iPhone 14, which has a 6.1-inch OLED display and narrower bezels. For comparison, the 4.7-inch LCD screen with wider borders on the most recent Apple iPhone SE is available. It has a home button and a comparable appearance to the Apple iPhone 8.

    The Apple iPhone SE 4 is thought to be very distinct from its forerunner in terms of its internals. The future iPhone SE variant is expected to have Apple's custom-designed 5G modem instead of Qualcomm's Snapdragon X57 processor, which is used in the current-generation iPhone SE.

    Apple iPhone SE 4 will likely use OLED panels from Chinese display manufacturer BOE, a report by MacRumor suggests. According to known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple has restarted development of the iPhone SE 4 smartphone.

    By 2024, 5G is likely to become mainstream in more regions, including India. It is expected that the iPhone SE 4 may come with the support for 5G as well. The existing iPhone SE 3 also offers 5G support.

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2023, 4:22 PM IST
