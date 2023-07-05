OnePlus Nord 3, Nord CE 3 to launch today: How to watch event LIVE? What can you expect?

OnePlus will launch OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus Nord CE 3, and OnePlus Bud 2R true wireless earbuds at the Nord Summer launch event in India today at 7:00 PM. The Nord Buds 2R look similar to the original Nord Buds with silicone tips and short stems.

OnePlus will launch two new smartphones and wireless earbuds under its Nord series in India today, July 5. At the Nord Summer Launch event, the new Nord gadgets will be introduced at 7:00 PM IST. The live feed will also be available on OnePlus' official YouTube channel for viewers. The new Nord phones follow OnePlus' flagship event earlier this year, where the company launched its first tablet and OnePlus 11 and 11R smartphones.

Fans may go YouTube and OnePlus India's official channel to catch the live stream from 7:00 PM IST. Additionally, the business will provide live information on its social media pages. Prior to their official release, OnePlus has shared important details about the OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus Nord CE 3, and OnePlus Bud 2R.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord 3 5G to support 80W charging, Nord CE 3 to feature OxygenoS 13.1

What can you expect from Nord 3?

The distinctive OnePlus Slider is a feature of the Nord 3 that enables users to physically shift between loud and quiet audio settings. The phone has a flat display that enables a 120Hz refresh rate, unlike its sector competitors. Customers can pick between the hues Misty Green and Tempest Grey. A triple camera system with a Sony IMX-890 camera sensor and OIS (optical image stabilisation) is included on the back panel. The hole-punch cutout on the front contains the selfie camera. Additionally, it is known that the Nord 3 supports 80W rapid charging. Additionally, the OnePlus Nord 3 is the first Nord smartphone to be offered with a 16GB RAM setup. The basic model is anticipated to cost roughly Rs 33,000 in India.

Also Read | Instagram's Twitter alternative Threads appears on Apple App Store; likely to debut on July 6

What about Nord CE 3?

A scaled-back version of the Nord 3 will be called the Nord CE 3. Reduced specs also make the smartphone more reasonably priced. The smartphone draws power from Qualcomm's Snapdragon 782G SoC and a 5,000mAh battery. Additionally, the Nord CE 3 has a 120Hz AMOLED display, which is a significant improvement over the LCD display on the Nord CE 2. The former often provide more vibrant hues, which elevates the viewing experience. The selfie camera will also be housed inside a hole-punch cutout.

Similar to the Nord 3, the Nord CE 3 has three cameras on the rear as well. The 50-megapixel Sony IMX 890 camera sensor with OIS is the focal point of the rear camera system. According to OnePlus, the Nord CE 3 will come in a shade called "Aqua Surge" that resembles the teal blue of the first Nord phone.

Also Read | Nothing Phone (2) design, Glyph interface revealed? Here's what we know

All about Nord Buds 2R

The Nord Buds 2R, which have silicone tips and short stems, resemble the original Nord Buds in appearance. The stems do, however, have a rounded finish that could be attractive. The earbuds include 12.4mm drivers and Bluetooth 5.3, according to OnePlus. 38 hours of battery life are guaranteed for the earphones and case.

Also Read | Reliance Jio launches Jio Bharat 4G phone at Rs 999; Check out its features, tariff plans, other details