Nothing Phone (2) design, Glyph interface revealed? Here's what we know

The Nothing Phone (2) features a new "Glyph Interface" on the back, which is made of 33 LED lighting zones controllable by software instead of 12 LEDs on the Phone (1). The Nothing Phone (2) features the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. This year, the LED lights on the Nothing Phone (2) can be customised based on different apps.

The design of the Nothing Phones (2) has finally been made public following weeks of rumour and conjecture. The smartphone was featured in a video by well-known YouTuber MKBHD, and we can see a new "Glyph Interface" on the rear that is composed of 33 LED illumination zones that are programmable by software rather to the 12 LEDs on the Phone (1). Additional LED lights are used in the upgraded Glyph module to allow for additional customization. The smartphone's softly curved edges, as opposed to the previous Nothing smartphone's stark flat edges, are also highlighted in the film. Nothing hinted towards the same design a month ago.

The YouTuber also highlights how the Glyph Interface is more adaptable and customizable than the previous generation model. This year, the Nothing Phone (2)'s LED lights may be changed based on various apps. These LEDs, for instance, can assist customers in tracking orders on certain applications like Zomato and Uber. As the order gets closer to the notification time, the light essentially starts to diminish.

The iOS Live Activities feature, which operates on the display, served as inspiration for this function. A new Essential Notification option is indicated in the video. With this feature, users may enable a dedicated LED to remain lighted in response to the notification from the selected app. Until the user checks the notice for that particular app, the LED remains illuminated.

Nothing disclosed the YouTube video's demonstration of viewers' ability to customise their ringtones. The ringtone and LED lights on the rear may both be customised by users. There is no ability to modify the hue of the white LED lights that are still used in everything.

The Glyph module is more customizable, but overall, Nothing Phone (1) and Phone (2) don't seem all that different from one another. Nothing had verified that its new smartphone had a bigger display and more recyclable components. In addition, the battery capacity was raised from 4,500mAh to 4,700mAh, however the charging process has mostly remained the same.

The Phone (2) will ship with Nothing OS 2.0, likely based on Android 13. Based on the specifications and features, we can expect the smartphone to cost above Rs 40,000. The Phone (2) launches on July 11 at 8:30 PM IST.

