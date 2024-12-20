OnePlus 13R launch on January 7: Chipset and battery details REVEALED!

OnePlus has confirmed the launch date and provided a preview of the specifications of the OnePlus 13R. The flagship OnePlus 13 and the OnePlus 13R will both launch in India on January 7. OnePlus has already announced that the forthcoming 13R will include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, a 6,000mAh battery, and Gorilla Glass 7i on the front and back before it is formally released. The phone's aluminum frame and flat screen allow it to have a thin profile—it is only 8 mm thick. Let's examine the OnePlus 13R's specifications.

OnePlus 13R chipset and battery REVEALED

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC will power the OnePlus 13R, the firm has formally announced ahead of the launch event. In summary, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU was used in the initial release of the OnePlus 12R. With its R series phones, OnePlus often provides a flagship processor that is a year older. The OnePlus AI capabilities, including AI Notes, AI Cleanup, AI Imaging power, Intelligent Search, and more, will be included with the next phone, according to the Amazon description. Additionally, it discloses that the camera system will include a snapshot capability.

The toned-down version will include a large 6,000mAh battery, which should provide hours of playback, according to the e-commerce website. Additionally, the OnePlus 13R will include SuperVOOC rapid charging. It is a major improvement over the OnePlus 12R's 5500mAh battery.

In comparison to its predecessor, the OnePlus 13R boasts a notably updated look. It sports a round camera module close to the left edge and a boxy chassis with gently rounded edges. This module holds a triple-camera system combined with an LED flash. The selfie camera is located on the front in a punch-hole cutout that is centered. Conveniently, the power and volume rocker buttons are on the right edge, and the recognizable alert slider is on the left. Nebula Noir and Astral Trial are the two eye-catching colors that the OnePlus 13R will come in, according to the Amazon description.

What else can you expect from OnePlus 13R?

According to rumours, the OnePlus 13R could include a 100W rapid charging capability. The new phone will probably come with a charger as well, as OnePlus is one of the few companies that includes one in the retail package. A 50-megapixel triple back camera array and a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO display are reportedly anticipated features of the gadget. It is not anticipated that the price of the OnePlus 13R will increase much. Since the OnePlus 12R was released with a starting price of Rs 39,999, the next model is anticipated to cost less than Rs 45,000.

