Nothing phone (1) to be manufactured in India, know all other details

    Nothing phone (1) will be available on Flipkart. According to reports, the phone with a transparent design will be released on July 21.

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 14, 2022, 11:21 AM IST

    Nothing, a consumer electronics firm located in London, said on Monday that it will manufacture its first smartphone, phone (1), in India. The smartphone would be made in Tamil Nadu, according to the business.

    "We are happy to announce that every phone (1) sold in India will be built locally," stated Manu Sharma, Vice President and General Manager of Nothing India. "Nothing phone (1) is the true beginning of our adventure, and we cannot imagine a better method to introduce ourselves in India, which is a critical market for us," he added.

    Nothing Phone (1) is rumoured to include a triple back camera arrangement with a 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. The phone's front-facing camera should be 32 megapixels.

    Also Read | Nothing Phone (1) to launch on July 12: 5 things we know so far

    Carl Pei, CEO and Co-Founder of Nothing, recently tweeted that the smartphone may enable wireless charging. Qualcomm's Snapdragon mobile platform will power the next smartphone. It is supposed to be the company's first smartphone and the second item in the brand's total product ecosystem. The Nothing OS will be preloaded on the gadget. The gadget will receive three years of operating system upgrades and four years of security updates.

    The business is increasing its customer support in the region for the future Nothing phone (1), with 270 authorised service centres in more than 250 locations, as well as year-round assistance via the Nothing India channels.

    Also Read | Nothing Phone (1) features leaked ahead of launch; likely to have 4500mAh battery, 32 MP front camera

    Last Updated Jun 14, 2022, 11:21 AM IST
