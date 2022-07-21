OnePlus 10T confirmed to launch on August 3; All you need to know about OnePlus' upcoming phone

The OnePlus 10T is the brand's second flagship smartphone in 2022; the first being the OnePlus 10 Pro, which was released in the nation in March. Under the hood, the future flagship is rumoured to receive minor changes, including a newer CPU.

The OnePlus 10T will be available in India on August 3rd. In a community forum post, the company's co-founder and CEO confirmed the launch date and provided some details about the future flagship smartphone. The OnePlus 10T continues the company's T-phone heritage, which began with the OnePlus 3T. This will be the first live launch event since the OnePlus 7T in 2019. And, given the OnePlus 9T was skipped last year, this is the first T phone since the OnePlus 8T.

"The OnePlus 10T is powered by Qualcomm's newest and most powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform," Lau said in a forum post.

On August 3rd, OxygenOS 13 will be unveiled alongside the OnePlus 10T. The company's new OxygenOS will aim to provide a "quick and seamless experience, burdenless design, simplicity of use, and distinctive customization options," the firm stated in March.

According to OnePlus, OxygenOS 13 will include enhancements to gaming, connection, and customization. On August 3rd, the OnePlus 10T launch event will commence at 7:30 p.m. IST. The event will most likely be live-streamed on YouTube and the company's official social media outlets.

According to OnePlus 10T renderings, the phone will appear identical to the OnePlus 10 Pro. The back camera module will have three cameras but will lack the Hasselblad label. Notably, the phone will not include the standard Alert Slider.

In addition to the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, the OnePlus 10T will include a 6.7-inch LTPO 2.0 E4 AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone is rumoured to include up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. A 50MP primary camera, a 16MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro camera might be included in the triple camera system on the rear.

The OnePlus 10T is said to offer 150W fast charging, which would quickly charge a 4,800mAh battery. There is no information on the phone's price as of yet, but we expect it to be similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro.