Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nothing Phone (2) new leaked design shows rounded edge, more LED lights; Here's how it might look

    The Nothing Phone (2) would include an upgraded 4,700mAh battery. Nothing has confirmed that its upcoming smartphone features a 6.7-inch display. It will be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

    Nothing Phone 2 new leaked design shows rounded edge more LED lights Here is how it might look gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 7, 2023, 4:39 PM IST

    The Nothing Phone (2) will be released in India and internationally in July, with significant improvements over the Nothing Phone (1) from last year. Its creators have previously stated that the gadget would be equipped with an improved Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

    Nothing has already teased a little about the design, but it appears the company will redesign the LED lights placement. Nothing presented Phone (1) with built-in lights (called Glyph module) on the back that glow according on alerts. The illumination could be tweaked, but the options were limited.

    The Nothing Phone (2) might potentially improve on that experience by providing more possibilities for customising the Glyph.

    Also Read | CONFIRMED! Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event in July; Here's what you can expect

    According to media reports, the LED lights on Phone (2) span a larger area on the back panel. "The lighting elements on the back of the smartphone, particularly those surrounding the camera module, have been redesigned," according to the report. This change gives the gadget a new and streamlined appearance, increasing its aesthetic attractiveness." It's unknown if the Phone (2) will support RGB hues, although it seems doubtful.

    Furthermore, the display will have a little bend towards the edges, giving it a 2.5D appearance. While curved screens have drawbacks in terms of usability, a modest curvature on smartphone displays adds a more premium appearance.

    Also Read | 5 reasons why you should buy Samsung Galaxy F54 5G

    The reports also suggest a newly designed wireless charging coil. For more power-efficient wireless charging, the Phone (2) may have numerous tiny strips of light. The Phone (1) came with a single long strip. The render additionally highlights two hues, white and black, which are identical to the original Phone (1).

    Nothing has confirmed that its upcoming smartphone features a 6.7-inch display and aluminium frame. A 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS and an ultra-wide camera might be included in the back camera arrangement. Similar to previous year, there might be two storage choices - 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB.

    Nothing indicates that Phone (2) will contain a larger 4,700mAh battery. In India, the Phone (2) might cost more over Rs 50,000.

    Also Read | OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey limited edition goes on sale in India

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2023, 4:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CONFIRMED Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event in July Here is what you can expect gcw

    CONFIRMED! Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event in July; Here's what you can expect

    5 reasons why you should buy Samsung Galaxy F54 5G gcw

    5 reasons why you should buy Samsung Galaxy F54 5G

    OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey limited edition goes on sale in India check price features other details gcw

    OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey limited edition goes on sale in India

    5 things you need to know about 15 inch MacBook Air with M2 processor gcw

    5 things you need to know about 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 processor

    3D camera M2 chipset micro OLED panels more Apple Vision Pro is finally here price starts at USD 3499 gcw

    3D camera, M2 chipset & more: Apple Vision Pro is finally here, price starts at $3,499

    Recent Stories

    O Baby Trailer OUT: Witness Dileesh Pothan in intense and diverse avatar

    O Baby Trailer OUT: Witness Dileesh Pothan in intense and diverse avatar

    Only for mango lovers: 7 most expensive mangoes RBA

    Only for mango lovers: 7 most expensive mangoes

    Sandipta Sen on wedding rumours: 'Too much work in hand currently, but when I wed, it'll be grand' ADC

    Sandipta Sen on wedding rumours: 'Too much work in hand currently, but when I wed, it'll be grand'

    UAE: Dubai to have largest airport in world by 2050 anr

    UAE: Dubai to have largest airport in world by 2050

    CONFIRMED Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event in July Here is what you can expect gcw

    CONFIRMED! Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event in July; Here's what you can expect

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon