5 reasons why you should buy Samsung Galaxy F54 5G

The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ sAMOLED+ Display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Here's why you should buy it.

Samsung, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer, announced the introduction of its latest mid-range F-series smartphone, the Galaxy F54 5G, in India. The phone has a 6.7-inch AMOLED+ display, a 108MP primary camera, a 5nm Exynos 1380 CPU, and a 6000mAh battery with 25W fast charging capabilities. Here's why you should buy it:

Basics of the smartphone: The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ sAMOLED+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone is powered by an Exynos 1380 5nm CPU and has 5G and Wi-Fi 6 connection. Out of the box, the Samsung Galaxy F54 5G runs Android 13 with One UI 5.1 OS on top.

Cameras: In terms of cameras, the Samsung Galaxy F54 5G has three – a 108 MP (OIS) primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. A 32MP front-facing camera is available for video calls and selfies. The camera in the Galaxy F54 5G has Samsung's signature Astrolapse function, which allows users to produce captivating time-lapse films of the night sky. Both the primary and selfie cameras on the Galaxy F54 5G allow ultra-HD 4K video recording at 30 frames per second.

Additional features: On this phone, Samsung will also provide up to four generations of OS upgrades and up to five years of security updates. The Galaxy F54 5G also has Samsung Wallet, Knox Security, and other features. The gadget includes both a specific Night Mode and an Auto Night Mode. The phone is powered by a 6,000mAh battery that enables 25W wired rapid charging.

Price: The Galaxy F54 5G will be available for Rs 27,999 with some bank cards as an introductory offer. Customers may also take advantage of No Cost EMI deals while purchasing the Galaxy F54 5G.

Where to buy from: On Flipkart, Samsung.com, and select retail outlets, the new Samsung Galaxy F54 5G will be available in Meteor Blue and Stardust Silver colour variants.

