Vivo X90 series specs tipped online, likely to launch on THIS date

    Vivo is expected to include three phones under the Vivo X90 series, including the Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro and the Vivo X90 Pro+. Vivo is yet to confirm how many devices will be launched under the series. The Vivo X90 series is expected to arrive in China on November 22. 

    First Published Nov 13, 2022, 12:20 PM IST

    The X90, a line of high-end smartphones from Chinese tech giant Vivo, is anticipated to go on sale this year. The X90, X90 Pro, and X90 Pro+ are expected to be part of the Vivo X90 series, according to a report. Now that a teaser video for the Vivo X90 series has leaked online, it appears that the series will probably arrive on November 22.

    The Vivo X90 Pro+ seemed to be red in the allegedly leaked teaser for the Vivo X90 series. Additionally, the clip depicts the handset in black as well. Notably, the corporation is anticipated to debut the black colour for this line of high-end smartphones for the first time.

    A screenshot of a Weibo website that implies that the Vivo X90 series will go on sale on November 22 and be available for pre-order on November 14 is making the rounds online. Along with the devices, it is anticipated that the business will also introduce the TWS 3 wireless earphones.

    Also Read | Apple has spent THIS much for SOS Emergency satellite feature

    The Vivo X90 Pro+ allegedly appeared on Geekbench recently. It implied that the phone may run Android 13 and have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU with 12GB of RAM. The X90, however, could include Dimensity 9200. In the meanwhile, the X90 Pro is probably the X80 Pro+, whose introduction was anticipated for September.

    The names of these handsets have appeared online, according to a report. The Vivo V2227A, one of these cellphones, has been discovered on the China Compulsory Certificate (3C) website. The much speculated Vivo X90 Pro+ 3C listing has been first spotted by Anvin (a Twitter user, @ZionsAnvin). According to the rumour, the Vivo phone may offer rapid charging at 80W. 

    Also Read | OnePlus 11 new details leaked ahead of launch; likely to have THIS common feature with Oppo Find N2

    The smartphone might include a 50MP Sony IMX989 1-inch primary camera sensor, along with a 48MP ultrawide camera, a 50MP portrait telephoto camera. The smartphone will feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution and support for 120Hz refresh rate.

