Nothing CMF Phone 1 to launch in India on July 8; Here's everything we know so far

Nothing’s sub-brand CMF is all set to launch its very first smartphone — the CMF Phone 1 on July 8. Based on the official teasers, it may not resemble any of the brand's prior phones at all, but it is anticipated to have a distinctive appearance, perhaps with a modular construction. Here is what we currently know about the CMF Phone 1, a smartphone that is supposedly "wonderful by design," according to the makers.

It is evident from official teases and leaks that the CMF Phone 1 is a fully modular smartphone. The business is incorporating real screws as part of the design, which is a little out of the ordinary. The CMF Phone 1 is probably going to have a plastic body and might come in a variety of colours, such as vivid orange, just like the CMF Neckband Pro and the Power 65W fast charger.

In addition, the CMF Phone 1 is probably going to come with a special tool for removing the SIM card that also functions as a screwdriver to make repairs simpler.

There is currently no confirmation that the CMF Phone 1 would have a large 6.7-inch AMOLED screen—possibly with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Additionally, it is anticipated to include a flat panel display with a punch-hole cutout, similar to other smartphones from the company. The phone may potentially include an in-display fingerprint sensor because of its OLED panel.

It has also not been verified that the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, which powers the CMF Phone 1, would include 128 GB of internal storage, 8 GB of RAM, and support for virtual RAM extension. Nothing OS, which is based on Android 14, is anticipated to come pre-installed on the phone, and software support should be comparable to that of the brand's earlier models.

A dual-camera arrangement at the back has been a feature of every Nothing smartphone released to yet, and the CMF Phone 1 is most likely to carry on this tradition. There are many leaks indicating that the phone will contain a 50 MP main sensor, but details about the other sensors are scarce.

Lastly, a 5,000 mAh battery—possibly with rapid charging support—is anticipated for the smartphone. It's quite probable that the phone will arrive in a distinctive retail box, and a charger won't likely be included.

At least when it first launches, the CMF Phone 1 is billed as the company's most economical phone. The CMF Phone 1 is anticipated to cost significantly less than Rs 20,000 in India, given the pricing of the Nothing Phone (2a). The brand has previously said that Flipkart would be the only place where the CMF Phone 1 is sold.

