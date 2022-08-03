Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Noise Buds Prima 2 TWS earbuds launched; Know its features, price and other details

    Noise announced the launch of Noise Buds Prima 2 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds in India. The new wireless earphones come with a quad mic configuration and Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology. The device is IPX5 rated for dust and water resistance. They also provide 50-hour battery life.

    Noise Buds Prima 2 TWS earbuds launched Know its features price colours and other details gcw
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 3, 2022, 6:50 PM IST

    The Buds Prima 2 are Noise's most affordable true wireless (TWS) earphones, which were just released in India. The firm offers a wide range of wearables, including fitness and audio items. The Noise Buds Prima 2 provide environmental noise cancelling, an IPX5 grade for water resistance, and an estimated 50 hours of battery life.

    Fast charging is supported by the charging case, allowing you to recharge for a few hours in only 10 minutes. Priced at Rs 1,299 in India, you can get Noise Buds Prima 2 TWS earphones from Flipkart or the Noise website. The earphones are available from Noise in pearl white, deep burgundy, and black colours.

    Noise Buds Prima 2 earbuds carry the traditional design with a stem holding the earbuds. The 10mm electro-dynamic drivers in the earbuds are said to provide the listener with a wide frequency range. The industry standard for earphones in this price range, environment noise cancellation (ENC), is supported by it.

    According to Noise, after recently pairing a device, the earbuds instantly connect. The Buds Prime 2 are level 5 water resistant thanks to the earphones' compatibility for Bluetooth 5.3 and their IPX5 classification.

    With the earbuds paired, you can use your smartphone's Siri or Google Assistant hands-free. In addition to a 50-hour battery life with the case, the Noise Buds Prima 2 also boasts a 10-minute charging time that allows for two hours of listening.

    The ergonomically designed Noise Buds Prima 2 are a wonderful choice for people who often have a long phone conversation because they have a total playing capacity of up to 50 hours. Additionally, the Environmental Noise Cancellation with quad mics eliminates ambient noise to make sure you can be easily heard during calls.

