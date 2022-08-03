7 reasons why you should buy iQOO 9T 5G next

This phone goes up against the Realme GT 2 Pro, OnePlus 10R and even the upcoming OnePlus 10T 5G to some extent. It carries an AMOLED display, and the phone supports 120W fast charging.

The iQOO 9T 5G from the iQOO 9 series has finally been ntroduced by iQOO.The iQOO 9T, billed as "India's most powerful smartphone," has 2022 flagship specifications and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and a vivo V1+ Chip.

All about display

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC powers the iQOO 9T, which according to the manufacturer has an AnTuTu benchmark score of 1115589. This helps to increase the speed at which apps launch and huge files are transferred when paired with improved LPDDR5 and improved UFS 3.1. The 120Hz E5 AMOLED Display with HDR 10+ on the iQOO 9T provide immersive visual effects, peak performance, and silky-smooth control in a variety of gaming environments, reducing eye fatigue. Additionally, the peak brightness of 1500 nits combined with this enables an excellent view of the image even in intense outdoor lighting.

Battery

Without a battery, all that power is meaningless, therefore the iQOO 9T has a 4700 mAh battery that is backed by 120W FastCharge technology. According to the manufacturer, the FastCharge technology can charge the smartphone from 0% to 100% in 20 minutes.

All-in for gamers

With its Full-Sensory Gaming Control, which incorporates an In-Display Dual Monster Touch, Dual X-Axis Linear Motor, and Dual Stereo Speakers, the iQOO 9T is geared toward gamers. With the In-Display Dual Monster Touch, gaming is quicker and more comfortable. In games like Call of Duty and other similar titles, two fingers can now do what four fingers could previously. The Dual Stereo Speakers deliver surround sound that is certified for high-resolution audio. Users can quickly pinpoint position in game settings because to the louder, more well-balanced stereo sound impression it provides.

Camera

A 50MP GN5 ultra-sensing primary camera, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 12MP IMX663 professional portrait camera make up the iQOO 9T 5G camera system.

BMW stripes

The triple-color BMW /M stripe pattern stands for passion and excitement, the quest of technical progress in black, and exploration in blue in iQOO's BMW /M livery, Interpreting the "Aesthetics of Speed and Order".

Price

The iQOO 9T 5G will be sold on the iQOO estore beginning August 2 with a free iQOO Gamepad and on Amazon.com beginning August 4 at 12 PM in two classy colour options, Legend and Alpha. the 8GB+128GB model costs INR 49,999 (effective price: INR 45,999), while the 12GB+256GB model costs INR 54,999 (effective price: INR 50,999).

Amazing offers

Launch promotions include a Rs 4,000 discount through ICICI Bank, no-cost financing for up to 12 months, and a free iQOO Game Pad. Between August 2 and August 10, orders submitted on iqoo.com are eligible for a free 6-month screen replacement as well as the free iQOO gaming pad.